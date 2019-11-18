Home Cities Chennai

South Chennai residents can expect to get piped water by 2020

The project suffered a major setback in the last two years due to coordination issues between Metro Water and Tamil Nadu Road Development Company.

Published: 18th November 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

water, water crisis, tap

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-delayed water and sewerage project for Sholinganallur, Karapakkam and Injambakkam will be completed by March 2020. Metro Water officials overseeing the project said they were positive about finishing the project without delay this time around. It had to be completed by 2013. 

The project suffered a major setback in the last two years due to coordination issues between Metro Water and Tamil Nadu Road Development Company. It was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on October 31. Officials said using one million litres of water from Nemmeli desalination plant, water mains are being tested for leaks since last week. 

Totally, eight MLD will be supplied to houses with new connections in the three areas. A camp will be held by the agency, once pipe laying work is completed, so that those who are interested can get water and sewer connections. Residents said they have been noticing the works going on at a faster pace than before. 
Height of manholes are being raised to match the road height and are being cleaned by super sucker machines. 

Officials said 442 streets, under wards 197 and 198 at Sholinganallur, Karapakkam and Injambakkam will be given individual water and sewerage connections after January. “As monsoon has begun, corporation does not allow digging work. The remaining five per cent of commissioning work will be started in January and completed by March 2020,” said a senior Metro Water official.

Similarly, works for providing sewerage connections at Perungudi, and water and sewerage connections at Kottivakkam and Palavakkam are on and will be completed by December end, officials said. Also, tenders will be floated around January 2020 for providing these services. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sholinganallur Karapakkam Injambakkam Chennai water supply Pipe water
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp