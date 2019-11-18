South Chennai residents can expect to get piped water by 2020

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The much-delayed water and sewerage project for Sholinganallur, Karapakkam and Injambakkam will be completed by March 2020. Metro Water officials overseeing the project said they were positive about finishing the project without delay this time around. It had to be completed by 2013.

The project suffered a major setback in the last two years due to coordination issues between Metro Water and Tamil Nadu Road Development Company. It was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on October 31. Officials said using one million litres of water from Nemmeli desalination plant, water mains are being tested for leaks since last week.

Totally, eight MLD will be supplied to houses with new connections in the three areas. A camp will be held by the agency, once pipe laying work is completed, so that those who are interested can get water and sewer connections. Residents said they have been noticing the works going on at a faster pace than before.

Height of manholes are being raised to match the road height and are being cleaned by super sucker machines.

Officials said 442 streets, under wards 197 and 198 at Sholinganallur, Karapakkam and Injambakkam will be given individual water and sewerage connections after January. “As monsoon has begun, corporation does not allow digging work. The remaining five per cent of commissioning work will be started in January and completed by March 2020,” said a senior Metro Water official.

Similarly, works for providing sewerage connections at Perungudi, and water and sewerage connections at Kottivakkam and Palavakkam are on and will be completed by December end, officials said. Also, tenders will be floated around January 2020 for providing these services.