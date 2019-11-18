Home Cities Chennai

Traditional art comes under the roof of Chennai's open air museum

Traditional artists from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Nilgiris went around the courtyard of DakshinaChitra for the Tribal, Folk and Traditional Art Conclave.

Published: 18th November 2019 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna R painting a Kurumba painting

Krishna R painting a Kurumba painting

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Traditional artists from Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha and Nilgiris went around the courtyard of DakshinaChitra for the Tribal, Folk and Traditional Art Conclave, organised by Lalit Kala Academy and DakshinaChitra. 

Krishnan R sat in front of a three foot by four foot canvas, painting green leaves on the branches of a tree in a Kurumba painting. The scene depicted an ancestral shrine under a peepal tree. “We are from the Nilgiris, Kurumba painting is my family’s occupation. We have been doing this for over 300 years,” he said. Kurumba art is a 3,000-year-old style of art followed by the tribals of Nilgiris. They use barks of trees and powdered flowers to make the paint, which lightly stains the canvas.

Kalamkari artisans, Lakshminarayananan K and P Praveen, were painting floral patterns on a thick cloth with a bamboo twig. “The base of the twig fans out after being dipped into the paint, like a paintbrush,” said Praveen. After the design is sketched, colour is added in turns, between which the cloth is washed after addition of every colour. “It embeds the colour more permanently,” said Lakshminarayanan.

A few feet away from them, Dhanalakota Vinay Kumar sat in front of another painting which depicted a maiden in the forest. In contrast to the red background, the maiden and her handmaids were painted in bright yellow acrylic paint and the animals in the forest in green and blue paint. “My family is one of the last surviving ones to know the art of Cheriyal painting. The art originated from Krishnadevaraya’s kingdom,” he said. Most paintings in the art form have red backgrounds to bring out the vibrant colours of the painting.

Across the hall, Venkatramana, a thole bommal artist, sat puncturing holes in a piece of goat leather. “Many villages around Andhra Pradesh use shadow puppets to tell stories on a screen. We use goat leather because it is translucent,” he said.

Painting styles like Pattachitra, Tanjore, Kerala mural, Saura art and Warli are on display till November 20.
For details, call Gita Hudson, coordinator at 9841266149/ 9841011785

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DakshinaChitra Lalit Kala Academy Chennai art conclave Traditional art
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp