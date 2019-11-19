Home Cities Chennai

Abandoned dog assists RPF to warn commuters against footboard traveling in Chennai

The dog, according to the commuters, joins the Railway Protection Force personnel at the platform and patrols along with them and barks at offenders.

Published: 19th November 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

RPF, dog

The dog barks at passengers who are trying to board or deboard the running trains on the platform. (Photo | Twitter / ANI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: A stray dog, who was abandoned by her owners, at the Park Town station has become a mini-celebrity amongst daily commuters for barking at commuters who try to cross railway tracks directly.

In an apparent warning gesture, the dog also barks at passengers who are trying to board or deboard the running trains on the platform.

"I am a commuter of this train for several years. The dog barks on the passengers who tries to board or deboard a running train, and those who are travelling on the footboard. It also barks on commuters who try to directly cross the railway tracks. It is doing a good job for the public," a daily commuter told ANI here.

Other daily commuters who are used to the dog's presence too said that it never caused a problem to the passengers.

The dog, according to the commuters, joins the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at the platform and patrols along with them and barks at offenders

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stray dog ParK Town station
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp