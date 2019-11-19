Expert explains

Justice K Chandru By

CHENNAI : A house in a village, though in patta land, has access, along with many others, to a temple ground which is used as a thoroughfare by the villagers. Festivals are also held there. The house is very old. Recently, when this was to be sold, objections were raised that it has access to temple property and hence it is illegal. What is your opinion on this?

— Ravi

The easementary right of access to your property also goes along with the sale of the property. Therefore, others cannot object to the same.

In a residential project of independent villas, the completion is being delayed since December 2013. The villa is almost completed and only the payment for handing over and service tax is pending. A case has been filed in TNRERA. There are two forms and two different forums — Form-M, for completion of house, and Form-N, for claiming compensation for the delay. In the final order of Form-M, the builder is directed to complete and hand over the villa.

The builder made an appeal. Appellate Tribunal, in the hearing, suggested to make the balance payment on handing over. It further informed that since compensation case (Form-N) is different, it has to be pursued separately, and now that case is ongoing in another forum. The builder will get his money even though there is delay on his part. The consumer has to fight for the compensation for many years. This is because both forms M and N are separated.

— B Parthiban

Normally when case and counter case are filed, they should be clubbed together, heard and disposed of by a common order. Even though the forms prescribed under the RERA are different, they can be consolidated. If there are two authorities prescribed for two different forms, you can always write to the government to hear both forms together and in case they do not allow, you can move the high court for consolidation of the proceedings. Now that in your case, orders have been passed in Form N, you will have to separately argue your Form N.

I am 70 years old. I am the principal respondent in a DRT petition filed by a bank. My account became a NPA in 1996. The bank filed its application for recovery of the loan in 2004. We had given three immovable properties as collateral to the loan. In 2014, the bank transferred my account to an Asset Recovery Company. The ARC filed its application before the DRT in 2014. The ARC’s application to the PO of the DRT was ultimately discharged by the latter, in April 2017.

The DRT stated that the “Application is technically discharged”. I have not received any order from the DRT; neither has my advocate. Nothing has happened ever since. I am just waiting for something to happen. All through the case proceedings, the junior of my advocate and I, or at least one of us, have attended the hearing. I do not know what to do. I am looking forward to your guidance.

— Rammesh P Garg

You can apply for a certified copy of the order passed by the DRT. However, as it is only a technical discharge, the ARC can still file application as there is no ceiling for filing such application.