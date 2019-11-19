Home Cities Chennai

Fathima Latheef suicide: Not aware of grievance redressal panel, say protesting IIT-M students

Azhar Moideen, an MA English student, and Justin Joseph, a research scholar, have launched the agitation.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Fathima Latheef

Fathima Latheef was pursuing an integrated MA programme at IIT-M.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/T’PURAM/KOLLAM: Two students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Madras on Monday launched an indefinite hunger strike on the campus, demanding, among other things, setting up of an internal committee to prevent further suicide of students, and a grievance redressal committee in all departments.

Had the long-pending demands been fulfilled earlier, Fathima Latheef would not have committed suicide, they said.

Azhar Moideen, an MA English student, and Justin Joseph, a research scholar, have launched the agitation. Justin Joseph said the director of the institution had told them that already there were committees.

“But neither we nor any student knew about it. The redressal committee does not have any student representation and has three faculties. The director also told us that the committee will deal only with academic problems and not anything else. This is unfair.”

Azhar Moideen, who was with Fathima’s father Abdul Latheef, said that the latter was not satisfied with the police investigation and particularly, after the case was transferred to the Crime Branch.

He also said, “Way back in February itself, the Student Legislative Council submitted our demands to the director after a student committed suicide, which was the fourth one in a short span of time. But our demands have gone unheard.” 

Women’s commission demands detailed probe

The Kerala State Women’s Commission has demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the suicide of Fathima Latheef.

The Commission members Shahida Kamal and M S Thara visited the house of Fathima and consoled her relatives.

ALSO READ | Three IIT-M professors summoned for inquiry in Fathima Latheef suicide case

The women’s panel said that those who are responsible for the death of the student should be brought to book. 

Kanimozhi, Kollam MP raises issue in Parliament

DMK MP Kanimozhi raised the issue in the Lok Sabha questioning why an FIR has not been filed against any of the professors of the IIT despite Fathima Lateef mentioning naming few of the professors in her note.

Highlighting cases of suicides and alleged caste discrimination in the institute, Kanimozhi said, “It is shameful. What are we teaching? What is the point of these institutions if this is what we are going to do to our students?.”

The lawmaker also noted that 52 students have committed suicide in the IITs in past 10 years and 72 cases of caste discrimination have been filed in these institutes. Kanimozhi also highlighted about further action to be taken.

“Her cell phone screensaver named the professors but not a single FIR or arrest has been made. Why was the professor whose name was mentioned not even called for an interrogation?” she asked. 

Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokriyal promised a thorough probe into the case after DMK MP Kanimozhi raised the matter in the Lok Sabha. N K Premachandran, MP, on Monday passed an adjournment motion in Parliament regarding the mysterious death of Fathima Latheef at IIT-Madras, as he represents the constituency she hailed from.

Drawing the complete attention of the house, the MP said the incident was not an isolated case and that a series of such incidents have been reported against the same institution. 

The people responsible for the incident should be probed and punished, N K Premachandran added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras Fathima Latheef suicide
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp