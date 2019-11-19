Home Cities Chennai

Fathima suicide case: Students call off hunger strike after IIT-Madras accepts demands

Fathima's father had alleged that the professors named in the 19-year-old's suicide note had harassed her in the name of religion which led her to suicide.

Published: 19th November 2019 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Azhar and Justin, students of IIT-Madras sit on hunger strike demanding justice for Fathima Latheef. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: The IIT-Madras students who were on a hunger strike on Tuesday, demanding justice for Fathima Latheef, called off their protest after the administration assured to meet their demands.

The students demanded the constitution of an external expert panel of psychological experts to counsel the students suffering from mental problems and an internal probe into the allegations made by Fathima's family.

Fathima's father had alleged that the professors named in the 19-year-old's suicide note had harassed her in the name of religion which led her to suicide.

According to the Chennai Commissioner of Police, AK Vishwanathan, a special team of the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) was formed on Monday. Three professors have been interrogated in IIT-Madras guest house inside the campus so far.

Fathima Latheef, a student of IIT Madras had allegedly taken her own life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room. She was a native of Kerala and was pursuing an integrated MA programme at the institute.

Fathima was staying at the Sarayu hostel in the campus. Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation, had revealed that Fathima was staying away from her family for the first time and had scored poorly in her internal exam.

