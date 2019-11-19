Home Cities Chennai

Kamal Haasan echoes Rajinikanth's remarks on TN CM K Palaniswami

Kamal Haasan also said he would join hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu's welfare but parried questions on whether the two would align, possibly, politically.

Published: 19th November 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 08:14 PM

Kamal Haasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday backed superstar Rajinikanth over his comments describing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami coming to the top post as a wonder, saying it was a "not a criticism but the reality."

Haasan also said he would join hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu's welfare but parried questions on whether the two would align, possibly, politically.

Rajinikanth had on Sunday said Palaniswami "would not even have dreamt" of becoming the chief minister and described the AIADMK leader's elevation as "wonder and marvel", which had drawn a sharp reaction from the ruling party.

Incidentally, the remarks were made at an event here to mark Haasan's 60 years in the cinema industry.

"It is not a criticism, but reality..truth," Haasan told reporters on Tuesday when asked about his film industry contemporary's remarks.

Rajinikanth had said "two years ago, Honourable Edappadi (Palaniswami) would not have even dreamt of becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister....marvel and wonder--it happened."

The ruling AIADMK has reacted sharply to Rajinikanth, saying Palaniswami did not become chief minister by chance but made his way up through party ranks by sheer hardwork.

To a question, Haasan said he would "travel together" with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu's welfare but gave no indications of the two aligning politically.

While Haasan is already heading his MNM, Rajinikanth has said he will launch his political party and face the next state assembly elections, due in 2021.

"There is nothing new in us joining hands as we have been united for the past 44 years," Haasan said about Rajinikanth, apparently referring to their stint in cinema industry.

Rajinikanth made his debut in the Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal (1975) starring Haasan and the late Srividya and 'Major' Sundarrajan in key roles.

The two actors later went on to star in many movies, before both emerged icons.

On the election of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as Sri Lankan President, Haasan said "if he wants to be a good leader, he has to give a just rule."

As an elected person, he should duly cater to all sections of the society, he added.

TAGS
K Palaniswami Kamal Haasan Makkal Needhi Maiam Rajinikanth
