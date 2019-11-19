Marked absent for being 10 min late, bus driver attempts suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A government bus driver created flutter in Tambaram depot by attempting suicide, on Monday. The driver Harimuthu, sources said, was not allowed on duty by his branch manager as he reported late to work. An argument broke out between the duo, after which the manager marked the driver absent in the records.

Infuriated, Harimuthu went and bought some petrol in a plastic bottle, poured it over himself, and threatened to commit suicide. He was stopped from doing so by his colleagues. When contacted, a TNSTC senior official said the branch manager had lodged a complaint against the driver.”There was mistake on the branch manager’s part. An inquiry will be held,” the official said.