Non-bailable warrant for Gnanavel Raja

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Tamil film producer KE Gnanavel Raja, by the Egmore Economic Offences Court, in a case filed by the Income Tax department, for the concealment of his income. KE Gnanavel is a prominent film producer and has bankrolled several movies of popular actors including Surya and his brother Karthi.

According to the prosecution, M Sheela of the I-T department said that Raja was charged for the concealment of income and evasion of taxes, besides various unaccounted cash payments made during the financial year of 2007-08 and 2008-09.

The Income Tax department had conducted various searches at his premises and found that he had concealed his income in the returns filed previously. After the searches, the producer had filed revised returns and admitted certain amounts for the various unaccounted cash payments made.

Despite several notices from the court for the appearance of the producer in framing of charges in the case, the producer failed to appear for each of the hearings from April. S Malarmathy, judge, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, after hearing the case, issued NBW against the producer and posted the case to November 27.