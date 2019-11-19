Promise of plenty in Badrinath’s Merchant show

Ashok Venugopal By

CHENNAI : A Badrinath, captain of the Tamil Nadu under-16 team, is the highest scorer in the country in the ongoing Vijay Merchant Trophy. He has made 621 runs so far, with a century and five half-centuries.Those who follow the game believe he is a good prospect and can make a mark at the U-19 level, for the state as well as the country. “He was brilliant in the Vijay Merchant Trophy. He is a top-order batsman with good technique and strokes. What’s special about the boy is his ability to pick the length early and play late. We are still in the league stage of the tournament and he has already made 600-odd runs which is remarkable,” complimented VRS Guru Kedarnath, Tamil Nadu U-16 coach.

Of the five half-centuries, Badri got out twice in the 90s and twice in the 80s. “The only problem is he is a bit nervous while approaching the three figure mark. He should iron out this flaw and I am confident that he will get many hundreds. He should use this platform and graduate to the state U-19 team and then try to make it into the India U-19 squad,” opined Kedarnath.

Change of coaching centre and intensive training has helped Badri evolve as a batsman. It all started when he was eight-and-a-half years old and joined MAS Cricket Academy at Kandasamay College in Anna Nagar. He shifted to Chennai St Bede’s Sports Foundation Academy (CSSF) and also changed school by moving from SBOA to St Bede’s AIHSS. It turned out to be a wise move.

“CSSF coach CK Vijaykumar is my mentor and he advised me to join St Bede’s School, where coach Sathyanarayana Rao and physical training master Jerald encouraged me a lot. They made me play higher up the order and also made me play in higher age-group tournaments. This helped me to equip myself better,” said Badrinath, who is studying in class 11.

Not content with the volume of practice, Badrinath’s father R Annadurai took him for coaching to another place. “Cricket is a professional game and highly competitive. Since there is no school coaching in the morning, I took Badri to train under Integral Coach Factory coach Raja Mohammed. Plus, at CSSF he has fielding sessions with TS Mohan. Kubendran, another coach, helped him play in the TNCA fourth division league. All this has come in handy,” said Annadurai.

Badrinath is good at studies and also happy with the way this season has progressed. “I strive to strike a balance between studies and cricket. I am a quick learner and I need to improve my fitness. Plus, I need to play better against left-arm spinners,” signed off the youngster.

