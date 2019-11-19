Suffering loss in business, man attempts ATM burglary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 30-year-old man, who had suffered losses in his business, attempted to burgle an ATM in Mogappair in the wee hours on Monday. However, the JJ Nagar police, who entered the scene in time after being alerted by the bank’s central office in Mumbai, arrested V Silambarasan (30) of Nerkundram.

Police said that a native of Dharmapuri and an engineering diploma-holder, Silambarasan was running rice business. “He allegedly suffered losses to the tune of `6 lakh, and decided to loot an ATM. He chose the Andhra Bank ATM in Mogappair because of its location on a desolate street. Around 2 am, the bank’s central control room in Mumbai received an emergency alarm and the staff immediately alerted the Mogappair police station,” said a police officer.

By the time police arrived, Silambarasan had removed the monitor from the machine and gained access to the cash chest. However, the cash inside the machine remained intact. Police chased and secured him when he tried to flee and seized the tools that were used to break the ATM. The accused was remanded in judicial custody.

