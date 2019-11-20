15-year-old girl, out with three friends for her birthday, dies in accident near Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A birthday celebration of a 15-year-old girl ended on a tragic note when she along with two of her friends died in a road accident near Mamallapuram on Tuesday night.

Police said four teenagers were travelling on the same motorbike and were riding on the wrong side when they were rammed by a tempo traveller. Billy (19) and two of his friends went to Mamallapuram to celebrate Anu's birthday. "The four were on one motorbike and heading towards Perumbakkam. As the bike ran out of fuel, they stopped to refill their vehicle and started riding in the wrong direction towards Chennai for almost 150 meters. Billy, who was not wearing a helmet, was crossing the road and the moment he was about to reach the central median, a tempo rammed into them," said a police officer.

Police said, the accident was reported at around 11.30 pm though the passerby immediately informed the police and rushed all the four to the hospital. Billy, Anu and another teenager were declared dead-on-arrival. The fourth person, said to be in a critical condition, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Two of the four victims haven't been identified yet since there was no ID on them.

Police believe that Billy was in a relationship with Anu and had taken her out for her birthday to surprise her. Billy reportedly had an assault and a snatching case

registered against him in Perumbakkam.

In a separate case, two people who were riding on a two-wheeler were killed by a government bus near Pallipattu on Tuesday night.

Ravi Kumar and his relative Karthik both farmers and residents of Pallipattu were heading towards Tiruttani on a motorbike. As they were nearing their destination, a government bus plying from Vellore towards Pallipattu rammed into them killing them on the spot.

The bodies were moved to the Tiruttani government hospital and a case has been registered.