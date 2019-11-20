Home Cities Chennai

15-year-old girl, out with three friends for her birthday, dies in accident near Chennai

Anu along with Billy and two others were riding on the same bike in the wrong direction when they were rammed by a tempo on Tuesday night.

Published: 20th November 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A birthday celebration of a 15-year-old girl ended on a tragic note when she along with two of her friends died in a road accident near Mamallapuram on Tuesday night. 

Police said four teenagers were travelling on the same motorbike and were riding on the wrong side when they were rammed by a tempo traveller. Billy (19) and two of his friends went to Mamallapuram to celebrate Anu's birthday. "The four were on one motorbike and heading towards Perumbakkam. As the bike ran out of fuel, they stopped to refill their vehicle and started riding in the wrong direction towards Chennai for almost 150 meters. Billy, who was not wearing a helmet, was crossing the road and the moment he was about to reach the central median, a tempo rammed into them," said a police officer.

Police said, the accident was reported at around 11.30 pm though the passerby immediately informed the police and rushed all the four to the hospital. Billy, Anu and another teenager were declared dead-on-arrival. The fourth person, said to be in a critical condition, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Two of the four victims haven't been identified yet since there was no ID on them. 

Police believe that Billy was in a relationship with Anu and had taken her out for her birthday to surprise her. Billy reportedly had an assault and a snatching case
registered against him in Perumbakkam.

In a separate case, two people who were riding on a two-wheeler were killed by a government bus near Pallipattu on Tuesday night.

Ravi Kumar and his relative Karthik both farmers and residents of Pallipattu were heading towards Tiruttani on a motorbike. As they were nearing their destination, a government bus plying from Vellore towards Pallipattu rammed into them killing them on the spot.

The bodies were moved to the Tiruttani government hospital and a case has been registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai bike accident Mamallapuram road accident
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp