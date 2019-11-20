Anganwadis to get a makeover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anganwadis will soon breathe a new lease of colourful life. Thanks to the City Corporation, which has released new designs for those to be built soon and improvements for the existing ones. “Based on land availability, the designs will be finalised,” said Corporation commissioner G Prakash, according to a message issued by him for reporters.

According to the new design, the walls will be painted with colour drawings of rainbows and children playing with it. It also has plants and grass planted outside the entrance. Some samples include popular cartoon characters like Dora and Boots. Meanwhile on the inside, the activity area will be 624 square feet and it will have alphabets and number drawings. The floors will have colour paintings along with painted chairs and tables.

The anganwadis will have child-friendly toilets too. Some creative designs that were planned included snake and ladder game, numbers and letters painted on the floor so that children can enjoy and learn while even walking. The existing anganwadis too will be revamped with the abovementioned designs to attract more students.

“The MPs and MLAs will also have a chance to choose the design if the anganwadis are from their funds,” added the commissioner. He said the new designs will be more child-friendly and vibrant.