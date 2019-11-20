Bike stolen from police station

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: LIFE has a way of kicking you when you are down. The motor bike of an accident victim, which was taken to the Villivakkam Police Station, was allegedly stolen from there. The police have launched a hunt for the suspect with CCTV footage.

The bike belongs to R Prasanth from Anna Nagar, who was injured in an accident on October 30.

Accident victim

A car knocked him down and sped away on the 200 feet road near Rajamangalam.

Since Prasanth was alone, the Thirumangalam police, retrieved the two-wheeler and parked it at the Villivakkam police station.

According to police, when the traffic police decided to take the motorbike to the Road Transport Office as part of the investigation process on Sunday, they noticed it was missing.

A senior police officer said, “Since the vehicle was involved in a road accident, it is mandatory to take the bike to the RTO for a full check-up in order to get a detailed report about the condition of the vehicle”

“CCTV footage shows an unidentified man taking the bike from the police station in the first week of November,” said a police source. A complaint has been lodged.