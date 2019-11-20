Home Cities Chennai

Coast Guard ship rescues fishing boat with six crewmen

It reached Thengapattanam fishing harbour at 9.30am on Tuesday. The incident once again highlights the disadvantages of fishing boats venturing out alone.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:21 AM

ICGS Aadesh comes to rescue after a crew’s vessel El Sahadai suffered a technical snag about 70 nautical miles off Cape Comorin | special arrangement

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Aadesh came to the rescue of six fishermen after their vessel El Sahadai suffered a technical snag about 70 nautical miles off Cape Comorin. Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre Tuticorin received the distress message from the boat on Sunday, a release stated. 

Consequently, ICGS Aadesh was immediately diverted to proceed towards the area and undertake Search and Rescue operation. The ship reached the area at about 8am on Monday and commenced search for the boat. Additionally, Coast Guard’s Dornier aircraft was scrambled for a sea-air coordinated search. 

The Dornier located the boat at about 1.45pm on Monday and vectored ICGS Aadesh to her. The crew attempted to rectify the defect in the clutch assembly, but the engine failed to start. ICGS Aadesh provided logistics support and also made arrangements for further rectification on the engine. However, the attempts were in vain. Finally, the boat was towed safely to Colachel. 

It reached Thengapattanam fishing harbour at 9.30am on Tuesday. The incident once again highlights the disadvantages of fishing boats venturing out alone. The fishermen are, therefore, advised to undertake fishing in groups, adhering to safe practices at sea and carry adequate lifesaving appliances and communication equipment on-board,” the release stated.

