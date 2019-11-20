Customs appraiser, aide booked for taking bribe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a case against an appraiser of the Customs House Munuswamy and his aide Vinodh for allegedly demanding bribe from a firm owner to clear goods at the Chennai Port.

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) has booked the duo after S Madhukumar of UBM Shipping, which is involved in imports of clearance goods, filed a complaint that the appraiser is seeking bribe to clear the goods of his client Urbane Trading India.

As per the FIR, Madhu Kumar approached Manivannan, Customs House Agent, on November 2 to clear two containers of goods belonging to Urbane Trading India. After remitting the duty and other payments online, Manivannan and Jagdish, approached Munuswamy to clear the goods. But he raised queries following which the duo approached him at the Customs House. There Munuswamy allegedly demanded `80,000 as bribe to clear the goods. The amount was later reduced to `50,000.

Subsequently, a case has been booked against the duo under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.