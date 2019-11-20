Drunk duo hits asst director with beer bottle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AN assistant film director was attacked with a beer bottle by a duo near Kodambakkam on Monday night. Prabakaran (28) works assists director Selvaragavan. He was returning home from his office in Kodambakkam on Monday night when the incident happened.

Around 11.30pm, he got stuck in a traffic block on the Railway Border Road. A water tanker was trying to enter a narrow lane, and was holding up the traffic.

“Prabakaran, who was in the car with a friend, parked on the roadside and got down to clear the vehicles,” said an officer. While on the job, a cab behind him kept constantly honking.

Two men, Babu (27) and Raj Kumar (28), got out and started yelling at Prabakaran, saying his car was blocking their way. “Prabakaran tried to reason out saying they could go only if the traffic cleared. However, the argument escalated, and Raj Kumar pulled out a beer bottle from the car and smashed it on Prabakaran’s head.”

While the friend rushed Prabakaran to the hospital, the duo were nabbed by other motorists. The Kodambakkam police registered a case and arrested Raj Kumar. Preliminary investigations reveal that the duo were drunk, and were on the way to their friend’s house in Choolaimedu for more booze. Raj Kumar works with a cab aggregator as driver. Prabakaran is now out of danger.