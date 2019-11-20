Keeping the air fresh with flora

Home Cities Chennai

With a breath of fresh air becoming the need of the hour, here are natural elements which flush out toxins and purify indoor spaces

Published: 20th November 2019

By Veena Nanda
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Looking to reduce toxins in your home? It’s often the germs and toxins which you can’t see that are the most harmful. The good news is, with just a little effort, you can incorporate some amazing air-cleaning plants that will help you remove toxins and improve air quality.

How do these plants purify the air?
Research has shown that air-cleaning plants are an antidote to many unhealthy household substances that contribute to poor indoor air quality, which can lead to illnesses like headaches, sinus congestion, and even fatigue. Greenery soaks up VOCs, breaks them down, and uses them for food.

Devil’s ivy or pothos
Otherwise known as pothos or golden pothos, Devil’s Ivy is an easy-to-grow indoor houseplant that will fight off common household toxins.

Dwarf date palm
Dwarf or pygmy palms are the babies of the palm family. They are relatively easy to grow in partial shade, growing up to six to 10 feet with their fronds reaching six feet too.

Peace lily
Also known as a spathiphyllum, peace lilies are an easy and undemanding plant to look after. Their glossy green leaves make the perfect addition to any room.

Philodendron
The heart-shaped philodendron is a luscious addition to indoor spaces. Philos are easy to look after and just need moderate water and bright, indirect sunlight.

Spider plant
Spider plants are the perfect choice for those with a bad track record when it comes to plants. They thrive in indirect sunlight and survive in just about any condition.

Chrysanthemums
Chrysanthemums are known as one of the best air purifiers around. They are among the most difficult air purifiers to grow but the payoff is colourful blooms.

Aloe vera
Aloe vera isn’t just handy for their anti-inflammatory properties repairing wounds and helping with sunburn, but it turns out to be a great air purifier too.

Ficus/weeping fig
The ficus is native to Southeast Asia. Grown most commonly indoors, the weeping fig can grow between two and 10 feet tall.

Dracaena ‘Janet Craig’
Dracaena can grow up to 15-foot tall, making them perfect for filling big spaces. They love indirect sunlight but strictly should it be placed in direct sunlight.

Areca palms
Areca palms are great for bigger spaces. They are a powerhouse when it comes to eliminating toxins and they are even non-toxic to both dogs and cats.

Boston Fern
Known for its sword-shaped fronds which makes it perfect for a hanging basket or pedestal, they thrive in humid environments and require consistent moisture.

Rubber plants
These burgundy evergreen trees originated from India, they’re a very hardy plant that love bright, filtered light and weekly watering in summer and fortnightly watering in winter.

