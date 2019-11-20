Life is her favourite audience

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 600 dance performances, several hundred plays, the first casual news reader of Tamil Nadu, and a recipient of many awards for social services — veteran artiste Prema Sadasivam has donned several hats and made her presence prominent in different fields of art. At the age of 73, she continues to contribute and take part in the cultural activities happening in the city to keep her passion alive.

We met her on a rainy evening at her 85-year-old bungalow that is cocooned in a profusion of flora in West Mambalam. Dressed in a lavendar cotton sari with a string of pearls around her neck, her close-cropped hair and warm demeanour — Prema cut a fine figure. As we step into her home, our gaze falls on the wall at the entrance, adorned with her photographs with eminent celebrities from different fields. Despite the accomplishments, there’s an air of ease around her. Over a cup of hot tea, Prema shares her journey of self-exploration.

Strong roots

Prema comes from an ordinary family with strong womenfolk who led a content life. Her maternal grandmother, Seshammal Sitaraman, used to write short poems nd songs. Her mother, Lakshmi Chaturvedi, was the first female doctor (gynaecologist) in the public health sector of West Mambalam. They have always had the flair for fine arts. Along with her two sisters and two brothers, Prema was privileged to go to Bala Bharat in T Nagar, one of the finest schools in Madras then. “There used to be a creative presentation on Fridays. Every student was expected to exhibit their skill in dance, music or drama. That laid the foundation for my journey as an artiste and interest in pursuing it with fervour. Our mother raised us to be like Vijayalakshmi Pandit, Jawaharlal Nehru’s sister — a revered woman of those days,” said Prema.

Culture, dance, music

Prema started learning dance at the age of three under the tutelage of KJ Sarasa — the first female nattuvanar. “She’d come home to teach me and my sister. I completed my arangetram in the second year of college. Shakuntalam and Vikram Urvashiyam are performances close to my heart,” says Prema, who has a degree in Bachelor of Arts from Ethiraj College for Women and Bachelor of Law from Madras Law College.

Prema immersed herself deeply in dance. Nothing deterred her from performing even when she was five months pregnant with her son. Her area of specialisation is diverse with expertise in Bharatanatyam, Kathakali, Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam. Such is her love for the art that even now she continues to choreograph amateur performances in her social clubs for shows.

“I would’ve given over 600 performances so far. I also founded the Lions Choir Group named Simhavani with the guidance of doyen MB Srinivasan,” she says.

Lights, camera, action

Prema took to the stage for acting when she was six years old. Prema has done 70-80 plays for Cho Ramawasmy. “I took a break from theatre acting for 20 years in-between 1980-2000. Later, I got an important role in a play on Swami Vivekananda directed by Vivek Shankar in 2004. This motivated and put me back on track,” she says.

In 2010, along with her brother Shivaji Chaturvedi, she launched Theatre Shraddha. “It is a platform to promote new talent in various disciplines including backstage management and other technical support. We are interested to provide the right platform to take Tamil drama to the next level,” says Prema.

Off-beat choices

Opportunities are Prema’s best friend. She calls that her secret to success. One such was during her law internship under veteran lawyer VP Raman for two years. “While working at IGCC, I happened to visit Thanjai Vannan, an employee in Doordarshan office in Chennai. He suggested I apply for news reading. Without second thoughts, I did. There were 400 people waiting for an interview in the English department and only 40 in Tamil news reading. I chose the latter, got selected.”

She wrapped up her news reading career in 1990. “We had the determination to learn every day. Women followed my dressing style right from the saris to accessories. Even now there’s an active news reading group on WhatsApp,” says Prema, who also pursues acting roles that interest her.

Helping heart

She is engaged in various roles with club activities and events in the city. When Lions International started accepting women as Lions on par with men, she became the Charter President of the first All Ladies Lions Club in this part of the country — The Lions Club of Madras Shakthi in the 1998. “Every woman should make the best use of their opportunity. Do not pursue that which will disturb your family harmony. I feel blessed for who I’m today and inspiring many women to make bold choices.”