Madras varsity conducts 162nd convocation

CHENNAI: The University of Madras used to fondly be called the ‘Cambridge of the South’, said T Ramasami, former secretary, department of science and technology and former director of Central Leather Research Institute, speaking at the 162nd annual convocation of the University of Madras on Tuesday. He said that this year marks the 50th year of his graduation from the varsity.

Nearly 95,000 candidates received their degrees in view of the convocation ceremony. Governor Banwarilal Purohit, along with Ramasami, gave away the degrees, medals and prizes.



A total of 884 students received their degrees in person while the rest received it in absentia, said P Duraisamy, the vice-chancellor of the varsity, speaking at the event. Among those who were present at the convocation, 701 candidates received their PhD, 95 received prizes and medals and 86 rank holders received their degrees.

Addressing the gathering, Duraisamy said the varsity has improved significantly over the last few years. “For example, the university has jumped 21 places in the NIRF ranking; from the 41st rank in 2017, we have come to 20th now,” he said. He added that the college is also moving technologically forward by formalising courses on digital platforms like SWAYAM and NPTEL as a part of the curriculum and uploading certificates on to the National Academic Depository (NAD).

He also said that the varsity is in the process of revamping the UG curriculum to include courses related to entrepreneurship, skill development, start-up, venture capital and financial markets, in consultation with the entrepreneurial bodies such as Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Confederation of Indian Industries and MSMEs.

“In order to promote research, the existing administrative sections have been restructured and new offices of Dean (Research) and Director (Research Schemes and Projects), have been created. M Phil and PhD admissions have been made online to ensure transparency and we have established a scheme to grant `30,000 towards journal submission fee and book publication,” he said.