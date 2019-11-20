Murasoli case: BJP leader seeks more time

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK’s organising secretary and managing trustee of ‘Murasoli’, RS Bharathi appeared before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes hearing the allegation that the Murasoli office is standing on the Panchami land originally allotted for Dalits.

Chief secretary K Shanmugam, who was summoned by the Commission, and the petitioner, BJP secretary R Srinivasan, also appeared before it. Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Bharathi said that according to the Indian Evidence Act, the burden of proof was on the complainant.

However, Srinivasan had failed to provide any evidence before the commission for the allegation. Besides, both Srinivasan and State government sought more time, he said. Saying that the DMK was armed with all necessary proof, he said, “Srinivasan did not provide any documents as evidence. We plan filing a defamation case against Ramadoss (PMK Founder) and Srinivasan.”

He also questioned the authority of the Commission being a ‘quasi-judicial’ body to investigate such matters. Srinivasan, after the hearing, told reporters that they had all necessary proof to substantiate their allegations against the DMK. Meanwhile, NCSC vice-chairman L Murugan told reporters that the petitioner and the State government had sought time until January.

The PMK had alleged that the land on which Murasoli stood was once occupied by a government hostel for Dalits.