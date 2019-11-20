Home Cities Chennai

Nepali cook drugs ex-employer in Chennai before escaping with cash and jewels, nabbed

R Sujan, who worked for Srinivasalu as a cook till 2017, returned to Chennai in search for a job and hatched a plan to rob his former employer.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

For representational purposes ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old cook from Nepal allegedly mixed sleeping pills in his former employer's food and escaped with 15 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 30,000 in cash from their house in Kilpauk. 

Police said the man, identified as R Sujan, was arrested at the Chennai Central railway station on Tuesday.

Sujan worked as a cook for V Srinivasalu, 54, and his family for almost two years and quit in 2017. "He returned to Nepal and three months ago moved back to Chennai in search of a job. He managed to find a job in a hardware store in Nungambakkam. Since the money he earned was insufficient, he hatched a plan to target his old employer," said a police officer. 

"He visited Srinivasalu on Monday night and offered to cook dinner for him, his wife Nandhini and daughter Sai Jasvanthi. He cooked enough food for the family of three, driver Sakthivel and watchman Krishna. Minutes after finishing their food, all of them fell unconscious," the officer said.
 
Sujan then broke open the cupboard and decamped with Rs 30,000 in cash and 15 sovereigns of gold jewels, police said.

On Tuesday, Srinivasalu filed a complaint with the Kilpauk police who nabbed Sujan at the Chennai Central railway station when he was about to board a train. They recovered Rs 20,000 in cash and the jewels from him. 

A case has been registered against Sujan who was remanded in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai robbery Kilpauk robbery Chennai crime
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp