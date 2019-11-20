Penning ground realities 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Book lovers and storytellers gathered at the Madras Literary Society Library on Saturday for the launch of journalist-cum-author Aparna Karthikeyan’s book Nine Rupees an Hour. The book, a curation of narratives about people in the unorganised sector from rural Tamil Nadu, was launched by journalists P Sainath and Nirmala Lakshman.

“The book contains stories and experiences of people in rural Tamil Nadu. They have shared how a farmer is denied farm loan but can get a car loan. It also talks about how ill-paid they are for the work they do,” said Aparna.

She found these narratives and people during her travels to the hinterlands of Tamil Nadu.

The stories are from places like Pathamadai and Ramnad among other locations in Tamil Nadu. In her book, Aparna has traced the lives of weavers from Kanchipuram and a woman who trains stunt-bulls among others. Addressing the gathering, Aparna shared, “It was important to tell stories about Tamil culture which lies in the fabric, dance and music. Not just these...we also need to get to the root of where these things come from — like the weaver who creates these Kanjeevaram saris. That was the intention behind these stories.”

All the ten people mentioned in the book were present at the launch and felicitated by the chief guests. “These are centuries of knowledge and skill that are dying because these workers are not paid enough. This reveals the collapse of livelihood and mass migration of people,” said Sainath, adding that such skilled people from the villages are migrating to cities to work as domestic help and taking up other economic activities because their skills are not enough for them to sustain.

When asked by the audience the solution to this problem, Aparna said that the “needs of these people were more important than what anybody else thinks was required”, stressing that government must help them by ensuring financial inclusion.

Aparna said, “It does not matter what we think. What they feel they need is important — like financial inclusion and so on. They have given the solutions but it is for the government to act upon them.”

The book also includes stories of those who have broken gender and caste barriers to pursue their passion. The story of Kalai Veerabhadra, a folk-cum-Bharatanatyam dancer, and women who have taken up kattai koothu, a folk dance form of Tamil Nadu are some instances. The book is priced at `319 and available on amazon.in