Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on November 22

By Express News Service

For carrying out maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Friday from 9 am to 2 pm in the following areas. According to a statement from Tangedco, the power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed.

Here is the list:



KILPAUK: Sastri nagar 1 to 12 th st, Kilpauk Police Quarters SS, Part P.H.road (D.No.120 to 161 & 825 to 853), Part of Barnaby road, Madam lane, Pandaram lane, Part of Vellala st, Flowers road & lane,

Dr.Alagappa road, Audiappa st & lane, Saravana Perumal st, Perumal st, Diwan Rama road, Lawders gate st & 3 lanes, G.E.koil st, Kanchi avenue, Pankajammal colony, Ramsamy st, Latangas road, G.E.koil Police Quarters, part of P.H. Road (D.No. 103 to 116 & 872 to 941), Gengureddy road & lane, Aramuddan garden, Nehru park.