Smoke noticed in tail, IndiGo airlines flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

By UNI

CHENNAI: A Chennai-bound IndiGo airlines flight from Coimbatore, with 169 passengers and five crew members, made an emergency landing at the airport here after the pilot noticed a smoke in the tail portion of the aircraft.

Airport sources said the pilot noticed the smoke when the aircraft was air-bound and immediately sought permission for an emergency landing.

All the passengers and the crew members were safe.

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into it.