Smoke noticed in tail, IndiGo airlines flight makes emergency landing at Chennai airport
Airport sources said the pilot noticed the smoke when the aircraft was air-bound and immediately sought permission for an emergency landing.
Published: 20th November 2019 01:39 PM | Last Updated: 20th November 2019 01:39 PM
CHENNAI: A Chennai-bound IndiGo airlines flight from Coimbatore, with 169 passengers and five crew members, made an emergency landing at the airport here after the pilot noticed a smoke in the tail portion of the aircraft.
All the passengers and the crew members were safe.
The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a probe into it.