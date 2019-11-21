15-year-old girl, 2 friends killed in road accident

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A birthday bash planned for a 15-year-old girl ended in tragedy after she and two of her friends were killed in a road accident on Tuesday night. Police say four teenagers, one girl and three boys, were riding on a single bike, without wearing helmets, when the accident happened.

All the youngsters are residents of Perumbakkam. It was Anu’s (15) birthday, and she had gone to Mamallapuram along with her friend Billy (19) and two others who have not yet been identified. “While returning, they stopped at a petrol station,” said a police officer.

“From there, to avoid taking a U-turn, they started riding in the wrong direction. They were crossing towards the median when a tempo rammed their bike.” The accident happened around 11.30 pm. Passersby informed the police and rushed the group to hospital.

Billy, Anu, and a third person were declared brought dead. The fourth is in critical condition. Police are trying to identify the other two teens as they had no ID on them. Billy has an assault and chain snatching case against him.