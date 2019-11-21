Action without conflict

Jiddu Krishnamurti By

Express News Service

I think the more one observes the world’s condition, the more it becomes clear that there must be a totally different kind of action. One sees in the world — including in India — the confusion, the great sorrow, the misery, the starvation, the general decline. Human beings are in despair, there is great sorrow in themselves, frustration, and there is chaos about one. The more you observe, the more you see how confused human beings are. They are lost.

And those who think they are not lost because they belong to a particular group, a circle, and feel the more you practise, the more you do certain things, the more you do social work, or this or that, the more they are sure that the world is going to be saved by their particular little actions.

The world is at war, and you think a particular prayer will solve this enormous question which has remained unsolved for over five thousand years, by words, prayer. So each one belongs to a certain group, to a certain political party, to a religious sect and so on, and remains in it, more and more holding on to the past, to what has been.

If you enquire very deeply, you will find, I think, that man is lazy. The chaos is brought about through man’s laziness, indifference, sluggishness. Because he accepts, because that’s the easiest way to live, to accept, to adjust to the environment, to the condition, to the culture in which he lives — just to accept it. And this acceptance breeds dreadful laziness.

And being conscious of this terrible mess that is going on outwardly and inwardly, we expect some outward event to bring about order. Or we hope some leader in a guru, or this or that authority will help us out. And that way we have lived for centuries upon centuries, looking to somebody else to solve our problems. And to follow another is the very essence of indolence.

So what we are going to do? If one can find out the way of life, how to live — not the method — if you have method, a system, a practice, you have already encouraged this innate indolence. So one has to have a very sharp mind not to be caught in this trap which indolence is too willing to follow, fall into.

Therefore, to find out, your mind must be fairly quiet. It’s only a mature mind that can listen, be very attentive and have a quiet mind. It’s the immature mind that believes, that says, this is right and wrong, and pursues something illogically.

Now, is there another way? A way of life which is action, which is relationship, but without conflict, which means without idea. And that pleasure, that thought of that pleasure, pushes you to an action, and in that action there is conflict, there is pain, there is misery. The habit has established and from that habit you act.

You have to think of the whole thing anew, and the new can only be born in negation, not out of the positive assertion of what has been. And the new can only come into being when there is that total emptiness which is real love.

Then you will find out for yourself what action is, in which there is no conflict at any time. And that is the rejuvenation that the mind needs, because it is only when the mind has been made young, through love, not through sentiment, not through devotion, not through following, it’s only through love, which is total negation of life of the positive, thought.

Then only such a mind can build a new world, a new relationship, and it’s only such a mind that can go beyond the limitations and enter into a totally different dimension.