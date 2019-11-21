Beauty and talent, not skin-deep 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The image of a doctor paints a busy life with a hectic work schedule and round-the-clock duty. There’s no denying that. On the contrary, dermatologist Monisha N Aravind ensures that she takes a chill-pill approach towards work and life. The doctor recently launched her skin clinic called Armoraa in Anna Nagar. From spending quality time with her son to practicing yoga for psychological well-being, she takes us through her journey. Excerpts follow:



Tell us about yourself.

My father SN Narasingan is a doctor. He is one of the inspirations behind taking up medicine as my career choice. I pursued my Bachelors degree in medicine and MD in dermatology from Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research in Porur. I’ve also completed a post-doctoral fellowship in cosmetology from Stanley Medical College. I’ve been practicing for a year and this is my first clinic in the city.

What’s a day in your life like?

Dermatology, unlike other streams of medicine, gives me some breathing space. This helps prioritise my son, social circle and family better. The rest of the time is spent at the clinic, attending to patients.

What are your interests?

I used to be a Bharatanatyam dancer. These days I listen to music to unwind from work. I’m a big fan of AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja. Taking sufficient breaks in-between work also helps calm my mind. Once or twice a year vacation is mandatory, even if it’s a two-day trip.

How important is fitness?

I’ve been working out frequently — functional training and practicing yoga. Not just medical professionals but everyone needs a stress-buster. A 45-minute to one-hour exercise is a must. Your inner energy radiates on the skin.

What are the work ethics imbibed from your father?

He always says that a doctor has to be patient with the patients. Our job is to listen to their concerns and be of comfort to them. Secondly, honesty is a core value I learned from him. I also stand up to ethical values, my beliefs and never compromise on it.

What do you like about Chennai?

Born and raised in Chennai, I love everything. The city gives a new lease of life to anyone who comes and settles here. Its vibrant culture, cosmopolitan crowd, and diversity amuses me.

What are your plans?

I see a wave of change in dermatology. From anti-ageing to hair restoration, it has branched out and advancements have come. We’re planning for more centres. Each one will have its speciality.