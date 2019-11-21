Home Cities Chennai

Book your pass for music season

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: All eyes were on the founder and director of Music of Madras K Kalyanasundaram as he stepped on to the podium to launch the Season Pass feature on the Music of Madras website and the latest updates in their Android app, ahead of the Margazhi music season. “An unpleasant part of watching a live concert, play or dance is standing in line to get tickets. Many chalk a plan while others may fail to get tickets. The Season Pass feature helps you view upcoming shows and pre-book tickets over a month in advance,” he said. 

The event ticketing platform was initially launched by OS Arun in 2017 to provide information of all upcoming live events in Chennai. Later, he introduced the feature of buying tickets by sending an SMS. “In 2018, when we launched the Ticketing via SMS feature, we received a very positive response. The Season Pass element is an upgrade from that feature,” he said.

The Season Pass feature allows users to book tickets for multiple events in advance. It allows you to view the list of performances by artistes or you can check all the performances happening in a month and book tickets accordingly. “It completely removes the hindrances of standing in queue or visiting multiple websites to book tickets for different shows,” said Kalyanasundaram. The Season Pass provides a platform for customers to book their tickets in six easy steps, under fifteen minutes.

Music of Madras has also upgraded their app by adding features like live-streamed performances every day, YouTube videos by Music of Madras and links to their Facebook and Twitter pages. One can also search for scheduled performances every day and book tickets accordingly. “We have noticed that many tourists from the US don’t have a platform to view a list of artistic performances in one place, nor do they have a platform to pre-book their tickets. Our app helps them plan their travel in advance and purchase tickets too,” he said.

“During a discussion, Mahesh, founder of Mad Rasna, an event organising platform, had suggested the idea of Season Pass to us. We took it up and built around it to put forward a revolutionary idea that not many have tapped into,” added Kalyanasundaram.

