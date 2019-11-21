Home Cities Chennai

Chennai trucker drives off with biriyani rice worth Rs 21 lakh

KK Samy, a truck driver, took a truck with 27,000 kg of biriyani rice worth a whopping Rs 21 lakh and drove off, according to the police.

Published: 21st November 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 04:08 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Making off with several tonnes of biryani may be a dream scenario for some. But making off with 27 tonnes of biriyani rice? Well, maybe if it's worth Rs 21 lakh. That is exactly what a truck driver in Thiruvottriyur is accused of doing.

According to the police, KK Samy, a truck driver, took a truck with 27 tonnes (27000 kg) of biriyani rice worth a whopping Rs 21 lakh and drove off. Samy was employed at a transport company that rents out trucks to deliver goods. The truck belongs to one Marathumuthu from Annamalai Nagar in Thiruvottiyur.

“On Monday night, Samy and his colleague Sundar Raj were assigned to take 27 tonnes of rice from Thiruvottiyur to a wholesale rice merchant in Poonamallee. After loading the truck, Samy told Sundar to go home and return after dinner. Since Sundar’s home was nearby, he left to have food and returned only to find Samy and the truck missing,” said a police officer.

The owner of the truck was alerted and a complaint was lodged at the Thiruvottiyur police station. A case has been registered and investigations are on. Police said that the mobile number of the driver was switched off and, unfortunately, the truck did not have a GPS system installed in it.

