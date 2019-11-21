Childline holds week-long fest to promote child rights and safety

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: International Children’s Day is celebrated to raise awareness on the rights and welfare of children. In this vein, Childline India Foundation held Childline Se Dosti Week, a week-long event that started on November 14 and ended on November 20, to raise awareness on child safety.

The children tied a ‘suraksha bandhan’ for the directors and coordinators working with them. Various cultural events were also held. A debate competition was held across schools. The children also formed a human chain. They also took part in a tree-plantation drive. A selfie point was also created.

Childline is a non-government organisation that operates a telephone helpline called Childline for children in distress. It was India’s first 24-hour, toll free phone outreach service for children. Childline’s 1098 services currently covers 542 districts in all states and union territories and 116 railway stations across India, covering 75% of the country. They handle 8-10 million calls a year.

“We believe that children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country. We look forward to making a better environment for children and their future. We look forward to promoting and working towards the protection and welfare of the rights of children,” said Anjaiah Pandiri, executive director, Childline India Foundation.