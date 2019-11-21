Essel Group’s Zee stakes set to fall to 5 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group is set to see its stakeholding in its flagship media unit Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) crash to just 5 per cent. The debt-ridden group, which has been trying to raise enough cash to settle its dues to financial creditors, announced on Wednesday that it was planning to sell 16.5 per cent of ZEEL to a group of financial investors.

“The Group seeks to sell up to ~16.5 per cent stake in ZEEL to financial investors, in order to repay loan obligations to certain lenders of the Group for whose benefit such shares are currently encumbered (and who have consented to such share sale by the Group),” Essel said, adding that 2.3 per cent stake is to be sold to OFI Global China Fund.

The transaction will send Essel’s stakeholding in ZEEL to just around 5 per cent, of which 1.1 per cent are pledged to creditors.

The sell-off puts in doubt whether the Subhash Chandra family, the original promoters of Zee, will be able to maintain management control over the firm post promoter equity dilution. It’s not been three weeks since the ZEEL board on November 6 reappointed Punit Goenka, son of Subhash Chandra, as managing director and chief executive officer for a further five years. However, when the promoters’ equity dips below 5 per cent, it may be difficult to retain management control.