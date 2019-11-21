Global dollops on desi food 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The kitchen is where you can find Fran Raphael round-the-clock. It’s his place of calm and creation. Clean and organised — utensils are neatly stacked on shelves, spices are packed in labelled jars, ladles and knives adorn the wall, and cut vegetables are kept on a chopping board for the day’s preparation. Call him a few minutes before you drop in, he’d be ready with food, even if it’s midnight.

“My family always feeds people who come home, no matter what day or hour it is. My fondness for cooking began when I started helping my mother with caramel custard and gulab jamun preparations during festivals. Even regularly, I enjoyed basic tasks like peeling the shell of a boiled egg. She encouraged me to observe, learn, and inspired me with her culinary style,” says Fran who has a degree in hotel management from Whitireia New Zealand.

In 2008, Fran decided to move abroad for higher studies. He had to carry a whole lot of recipes from his mother, aunts and relatives to survive a life away from home. “I worked part-time in a restaurant. Seeing my enthusiasm for food, the chef was kind enough to teach me how to be innovative with plating and designing a menu. With time, I became a food consultant for restaurants and curated menus for them. The process piqued my interest in trying out the cuisines of different countries in my kitchen. That paved way to the beginning of my culinary journey,” shares Fran, who moved back to India in 2015.

He started taking part in pop-ups, exhibitions and curating the menu for house parties in the last two years. He also went on to launch his food venture — a food truck called Truckaholics in 2018. “That’s my first child. I stepped into the food business as a first-time entrepreneur. My global experience exposed me to an array of cuisines. I wanted to offer the local crowd something funky with a traditional twist. For instance, my vallarai keerai rice paper roll is popular. I want to try South American, Thai and Vietnamese,” shares the chef.

Fran’s keen interest in cuisines from different pockets of the world and reflects on what he finally presents on his plate. He enjoys watching his favourite British chef Gordon Ramsay’s shows and food documentaries to hone his skills.

He attributes his success and achievement to his family support, recalling how their kitchen was his lab.

“There was backlash from relatives when I chose hotel management as a career. But my parents have always stood by me. Never let societal norms define who you are or get deterred by it. I want to put all my energy into cooking because that’s what gives me instant satisfaction,” he says.