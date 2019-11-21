In step with folk dance

SP Kirthana By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A myriad of colourful handkerchiefs tied to the gentle fingers of a group of students sway in the air at Panchayat Union Primary School, Nathampalayam, Coimbatore. Kanagaraj P, the school’s headmaster, counts ‘Onnu, rendu, moonu...’ (one, two, three) to which the students rhythmically move their body while waving the kerchief. After an exhilarating practice session of Oyilattam, a folk art form from the state, the students take a break. We find a quiet spot and chat with the 49-year-old about his journey of taking the traditional art form to children.

With around 23 years of teaching experience, Kanagaraj, who has been the headmaster of the school for the last 13 years, has been rendering free Oyilattam training at the school for 19 years.

Humble beginnings

“I was interested in western dance during my school days. When I was in class 9, I joined the local artist club in Karumathampatti. Soundarajan T, secretary of the club and headmaster of Karumathampatti School learned that I was interested in dance and asked me to perform in a few school functions,” he recalls.

During his teacher training days in 1989, as part of his curriculum, Kanagaraj had to train students in dance for annual day celebrations. “I was asked to train them in traditional dance forms but I did not know any. So, I taught the students a few steps that I had learned earlier and helped them with stage performances. Though the performances weren’t exceptional, it was appreciated. This motivated me to learn the dance forms professionally and train others,” shares the artiste who learned Oyilattam from Rajendran N, a city-based folk artist. He also learned Kavadiyattam from VMC Manoharan.

After learning these folk art forms, Kanagaraj began visiting villages near Coimbatore in 2010. He gathered people interested in learning these dance forms and taught them for free to popularise traditional folk dance forms. “Every day, from 7 pm to 8 pm, I teach them dance. People across age groups come to learn dance. As it’s in the evening, adults wrap up their chores and children finish their school work and head to the class. On Sundays, I take classes in the morning for two to three hours,” he says.

Spreading knowledge

In his mission to teach folk dance for free, Kanagaraj started Sangamam Kalai Kuzhu in 2010. “Initially, I trained my school students for school annual day functions and cultural competitions. Later, I wanted to spread the art form among other villages so that they are aware of Tamil Nadu’s art forms. Through Oyilattam, I propagate messages like education for all, keeping the environment clean, ensuring female safety etc,” he says.

Mostly people express to learn this dance form to perform at temple functions. When around 50 to 150 people join together and express their interest, along with his team, Kanagaraj visits the village and gets consent from the village officials before conducting the dance class. “Then, we make them stand in a circle and start teaching the dance steps. It takes 20 classes to learn the dance steps and at the end of the training session, we arrange for an arangetram in the village temple and invite all the villagers,” he shares.

Currently, he is training people in 10 villages. From three years to 80, age is no barrier when it comes to learning traditional dance forms. So far, he has conducted more than 22 arangetrams in villages located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode. For arangetrams, women wear traditional dresses like pattu pavadai, thavani and sari, and men wear dhotis and shirts. “People might have difference of opinions. But, during training sessions, they come together and practice the steps. It improves their physical fitness and helps them develop their relationships with others,” he says.

Kanagaraj and his team have performed in countries abroad — Malaysia in January 2019 and Sri Lanka in 2018. “I take care of all the expenses from my earnings as a headmaster. We also get sponsors,” he says.

A favourite subject

Trishna P, a class 5 student of Panchayat Union Primary School in Nathampalayam enjoys the dance class and is waiting for her teacher to get back and teach her more steps. “When the master calls us for dance classes, we become excited. It is because he gives us colourful kerchief, plays music and teaches steps that can be followed easily. He dances along with us and appreciates us when we perform well. During our annual day, folk art is an integral part. I also dance in temple functions. The villagers appreciate me and it makes me happy,” she says.

Kanagaraj visits schools to teach Oyilattam twice a week in the playground for 45 minutes. Schoolchildren get excited seeing the colourful kerchiefs and are keen to learn the dance. They observe the steps easily and follow perfectly. In the Panchayat Union Primary School, he teaches around 20 students from classes 1 to 5. In other schools, his team members conduct classes. “Apart from teaching them Oyilattam, I teach Kavadiyattam and Silambattam, too. Meanwhile, I am also learning other folk dances like Valli kummi during my free time and try to teach that too,” he says, as he resumes his dance training.