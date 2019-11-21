Home Cities Chennai

Keezhadi findings in frames 

The exhibition will be held between 10 am and 4 pm till November 22. 

The exhibition will be on till November 22  Debadatta Mallick

CHENNAI: In a good news for antiquarians in the city, the Department of History in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology inaugurated a three-day exhibition featuring the photos of the archaeological excavations in Keezhadi, at Loyola College on Wednesday. K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology was the chief guest. The exhibition will be held between 10 am and 4 pm till November 22. 

“We organised this event to create awareness among students about ancient Indian culture. They are now studying about the second urbanisation after 500 BCE where new urban settlements started arising at the Ganges Plain. Keezhadi happened at the same time. It is a planned urban valley. This means that the Sangam era is older than previously thought,” said Ahilan Joe Woutres, History professor, Loyola College. 

Keezhadi excavation site is a Sangam period settlement, being excavated by the Archaeological Survey of India and the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department. It is located 12 kilometres away from Madurai.
“We have completed the fifth phase of excavation and the sixth phase will begin soon. For this, we will excavate four villages near Keezhadi. After everything is completed, we are planning to establish a museum to display the findings,” said Pandiarajan.

There are more than 50 photos at the exhibition, displaying the aesthetic sense of the ancient Tamils and their technical and engineering skills. The findings include pots in red and black, brick ovens, terracotta articles like wheels and jewellery, ring wells, Tamil letters and graffiti marks. 

“These exhibitions inspire us as this excavation is going to change Indian history. We have been thinking Indus Valley civilisation is the oldest in India, but this particular civilisation in south India could be the oldest,” said P Shiva Prakash, one of the students.

