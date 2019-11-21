Lament, rinse, repeat

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

While rains brought in relief with water levels rising in lakes, commuters are having a harrowing time. Major culprit may be temporary patch works done throughout the year. Express reporter Nirupama Viswanathan scans plaints the Corpn received

On what may be considered a telling indicator of the condition of city roads, the city corporation has received almost 7,500 complaints of potholes from across the city since January this year

The maximum complaints (879) were received from Perungudi that includes areas such as Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Jaladampettai. 673 complaints were received from the Royapuram zone of the city corporation that comprises of Old Washermanpet, Muthialpet, Sowcarpet, Pudupet, Egmore and Chintadripet

According to data available with the corporation, 7487 complaints have been registered through multiple platforms including its toll-free ‘1913’ and the Namma Chennai App. Of these, it claims to have resolved 7,349 complaints. In most cases, resolving a complaint involves patching up the road temporarily while still leaving it prone to damage in the long run