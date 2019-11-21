Home Cities Chennai

Lament, rinse, repeat

While rains brought in relief with water levels rising in lakes, commuters are having a harrowing time. Major culprit may be temporary patch works done throughout the year.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant Gate road | P Jawahar

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

While rains brought in relief with water levels rising in lakes, commuters are having a harrowing time. Major culprit may be temporary patch works done throughout the year. Express reporter Nirupama Viswanathan scans plaints the Corpn received

On what may be considered a telling indicator of the condition of city roads, the city corporation has received almost 7,500 complaints of potholes from across the city since January this year

The maximum complaints (879) were received from Perungudi that includes areas such as Pallikaranai, Madipakkam, Kottivakkam, Palavakkam and Jaladampettai. 673 complaints were received from the Royapuram zone of the city corporation that comprises of Old Washermanpet, Muthialpet, Sowcarpet, Pudupet, Egmore and Chintadripet

According to data available with the corporation, 7487 complaints have been registered through multiple platforms including its toll-free ‘1913’ and the Namma Chennai App. Of these, it claims to have resolved 7,349 complaints. In most cases, resolving a complaint involves patching up the road temporarily while still leaving it prone to damage in the long run

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp