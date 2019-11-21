Home Cities Chennai

Mystery at midnight

Ten years after it was staged, The Madras Players bring Midnight Hotel back with a new cast and director

Published: 21st November 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

The play was written by Shreekumar Varma

By Vaishali Vijaykumar 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Not all stories make a comeback. Not all stories retain the freshness and evoke nostalgia even after a decade. Midnight Hotel, written by novelist Shreekumar Varma and directed by late theatre veteran Mithran Devanesan, is an exception. The iconic play had ten shows in Chennai and Bengaluru in March, April, May and August 2009. The Madras Players and Victor Paulraj are reviving the play and bringing it back to stage with a new cast this weekend. 

We visited the cast on Tuesday during one of their final rehearsals at a school premises. The sound effects, dialogue delivery and the expressions seemed like we were watching them in the final act. “I’ve been contemplating on bringing back the play for over four years. We’ve made a few changes and added a few more visual effects with advancement in technology and to cater to the newer generation of audience. We’ve received an overwhelming response from patrons on social media. We want  the audience who watched the play ten years back to come back for a new experience,” said Victor Paulraj, who is making a directorial debut with this production.

It’s a homecoming moment for Victor as the play is a dedication to his mentor Mithran Devanesan with whom he worked on his first-ever production for The Madras Players, 38 years ago. He was trained under the theatre veteran and has been a lighting and set designer,  extensively working with theatre and dance for the past three decades. “The storyline was already there and I was keen on improvising stage set-up, lighting and effects. I worked the other way round with my skills,” he said. 

Set in the French Town of Puducherry, Midnight Hotel’s plot carries a mixed bag of elements like mystery, horror, humour, romance and wit. The story revolves around Hari, a charming man, who returns home years after his brother’s death and finds out his home has been turned into a hotel by his sister-in-law, Usha. There is Ronnie, the hotel manager, and two guests, Vidya and Vyas. One by one, everyone’s secret is revealed and soon they all set out to have a thrilling yet fun experience with a ghost.

The impressive cast features PC Ramakrishna, Denver Anthony Nicholas, Balaji K Moorthy, Deepa Nambiar, Shakthi and Manoj Menon. Of the lot, veteran theatre artiste Ramakrishna is the only member who  was part of the original play staged a decade ago.

The writer, Shreekumar Varma, had written a special role keeping his acting and flair for language in mind. “I feel the same old freshness in the play. The dialogues penned by the writer had a good play with words. The banter was special and will strike a chord with audience of any age group. I’m excited to perform it along with a new cast, and the old memories are alive,” said Ramakrishna. 

‘Midnight Hotel’ will be staged from November 22 to November 24 at 7.15 pm at Museum Theatre, Egmore. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp