Mystery at midnight

CHENNAI: Not all stories make a comeback. Not all stories retain the freshness and evoke nostalgia even after a decade. Midnight Hotel, written by novelist Shreekumar Varma and directed by late theatre veteran Mithran Devanesan, is an exception. The iconic play had ten shows in Chennai and Bengaluru in March, April, May and August 2009. The Madras Players and Victor Paulraj are reviving the play and bringing it back to stage with a new cast this weekend.

We visited the cast on Tuesday during one of their final rehearsals at a school premises. The sound effects, dialogue delivery and the expressions seemed like we were watching them in the final act. “I’ve been contemplating on bringing back the play for over four years. We’ve made a few changes and added a few more visual effects with advancement in technology and to cater to the newer generation of audience. We’ve received an overwhelming response from patrons on social media. We want the audience who watched the play ten years back to come back for a new experience,” said Victor Paulraj, who is making a directorial debut with this production.

It’s a homecoming moment for Victor as the play is a dedication to his mentor Mithran Devanesan with whom he worked on his first-ever production for The Madras Players, 38 years ago. He was trained under the theatre veteran and has been a lighting and set designer, extensively working with theatre and dance for the past three decades. “The storyline was already there and I was keen on improvising stage set-up, lighting and effects. I worked the other way round with my skills,” he said.

Set in the French Town of Puducherry, Midnight Hotel’s plot carries a mixed bag of elements like mystery, horror, humour, romance and wit. The story revolves around Hari, a charming man, who returns home years after his brother’s death and finds out his home has been turned into a hotel by his sister-in-law, Usha. There is Ronnie, the hotel manager, and two guests, Vidya and Vyas. One by one, everyone’s secret is revealed and soon they all set out to have a thrilling yet fun experience with a ghost.

The impressive cast features PC Ramakrishna, Denver Anthony Nicholas, Balaji K Moorthy, Deepa Nambiar, Shakthi and Manoj Menon. Of the lot, veteran theatre artiste Ramakrishna is the only member who was part of the original play staged a decade ago.

The writer, Shreekumar Varma, had written a special role keeping his acting and flair for language in mind. “I feel the same old freshness in the play. The dialogues penned by the writer had a good play with words. The banter was special and will strike a chord with audience of any age group. I’m excited to perform it along with a new cast, and the old memories are alive,” said Ramakrishna.

‘Midnight Hotel’ will be staged from November 22 to November 24 at 7.15 pm at Museum Theatre, Egmore. Tickets are available on bookmyshow.com

