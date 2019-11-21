Plea to stop installation of MGR, Jayalalithaa statues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL has been filed at the Madras High Court seeking directions to the Tiruvallur district administration to stop installation of statues of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa on a vacant land belonging to government as well as on land owned by the litigant at Tiruttani.

A division bench of Justices M M Sundresh and RMT Teekaa Raman ordered notice to Collector, SP and other departments concerned in two weeks, and maintenance of status quo. K Radhakrishnan, the petitioner, alleged four local AIADMK leaders colluded with revenue officials and forged documents so as to show that 600 sq.ft had been sold by the petitioner to them, in 2014.