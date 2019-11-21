Read, reward, repeat

SP Kirthana By

Upon hearing of the closure of the children’s magazine Chutti Vikatan, Mohammed Basheer VM decided that something must be done to preserve children’s literature in the form of magazines. Along with his friends Mohamed Ismail and Sabeer Ahmed, the 24-year-old decided to produce a magazine for children from the Muslim community called Ilam Priai, and published its first issue in October of this year.



“During my childhood, I used to contribute to Chutti Vikatan and receive letters in the post acknowledging my contribution. It brought a lot of joy and motivated the reading habit in me. When Basheer came up with the idea of children’s magazine, we spent two months analysing other children’s magazines and the ways we could make it look attractive for Muslim children,” said 27-year-old Sabeer, managing director of Ilam Pirai. They hope that the magazine can be relatable for Muslim children in the city, and inculcate the reading habit in them.

Ismail is a psychologist and children’s counsellor and Sabeer is a teacher. The subscription-based monthly magazine covers a variety of topics such as history and science and has features like a colouring column and puzzles, which are based on the month’s theme. The October edition was on the environment and this month’s edition was on education.

“Children cannot sit with the same book for long hours unless it is attractive and participative. The language is lucid for their understanding and we’ve made sure that the stories don’t exceed 200 words. Attractive pictures also get the children more involved in the stories. To encourage participation, there is a section with questions, and those who submit the right answer will win prizes like bags, crayons, and geometry boxes by post. This encourages them to read more,” said 23-year-old Ismail, editor of the magazine.

The 40-page magazine is targeted towards children between the ages 10 to 15 years old and is circulated in 18 districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai, Theni and Thoothukudi. Printing costs are covered through sponsors. Libraries and underprivileged children receive the magazine for free. “Initially, we aimed to target Muslim children, but are now receiving subscriptions from other children also. Before publishing, we send copies to a few children to ensure it is readable and attractive,” said Basheer.

They hope to introduce comic strips and origami craft pages to engage children. They hope to expand to include children under 10 years of age and include other communities as well. “Education is the only tool to reform society. The reading habit guides children and allows them to explore the world in the right manner,” said Basheer.