Sculpting the brain for mental fitness

Published: 21st November 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Training our bodies, and taking care of our physical wellbeing is common. Many of us do it. What about our mental and emotional fitness? Do we wait to fall sick before we healthily connect with ourselves? To j o u r n e y through these questions, Rathna Center for Conscious Living (RCCL), has created Conscious Living geared to the development of the whole person.

The wellness centre works on the principle of using the power of the mind to transform physical and emotional health. This experiential offering is the brain-child of the founder of RCCL, psychologist Dr GL Sampoorna. Conscious Living is a daily programme — the first-ever of its kind, for well-being open to all age groups. Various approaches in psychology are combined with different modalities such as sound work, bodywork and movement as well as various indigenous methods such as Ho’oponopono, Jin-shin-jyutsu, brain gym, and mind-body work. Through the programme, the centre aims to facilitate increased productivity, efficiency and time-management.

Through the expansion of mental and emotional flexibility, it paves the way for a deeper connection within, substantially enhancing relationships with family and friends. Even when something is helpful, it can be difficult to develop consistent routines to reap the maximum benefit from it. Here, the objective is to assist people to have stability in their transformative process. To enable this, a regular, dedicated space with interesting, varied routines, preventing monotony is offered. The Conscious Living programme will be inaugurated on November 22. Two free experiential days will be conducted on November 22 and 23. Rathna Center for Conscious Living is located at 1 Masilamani Road, Balaji Nagar, Royapettah. For details, call: 9840230151

