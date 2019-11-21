Home Cities Chennai

Sketching history

Many were sent to Siberia by the Soviet Union; kids, elderly, families. My father’s family was one of them and he spent five difficult years there,” she recalled. 

Published: 21st November 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an age where gadgets are an extension of limbs, how do you use a book to introduce kids to an important moment in history? Especially one that defined your country? Lithuanian author Jurga Vile  found her answer in a graphic novel — illustrated by Lina Itagaki — which was first published towards the end of 2017 and will soon be published in other languages, including English. The author, who was present at the Bangalore Literature Festival, told CE the story was inspired by her father’s life and her grandmother’s diary from the time when Lithuania was occupied by Soviet Union.
“Many were sent to Siberia by the Soviet Union; kids, elderly, families. My father’s family was one of them and he spent five difficult years there,” she recalled. 

Lina Itagaki (L), Jurga Vile

However, it wasn’t until she had her own kids that she realised she wanted the story to be a graphic novel.
And this led Vile to Itagaki, who worked for nine months to perfect the illustrations. The duo then mainly worked together over email and Skype having met once before the work started and on the day of the presentation post it was done.
Explaining their long-distance collaboration, she said  she received two texts: One, the original text of the book and another that explains what had to be drawn. “Here the author and illustrator were different so that extra text helped,” she added.  
Interestingly, while Vile has been writing since she was a child, Itagaki didn’t take to art until the age of

30. But their book, Siberian Haiku, they said, was a good beginning for them.
Having grown up in Lithuania and witnessing the situation first hand, the duo shared some distinct memories from their childhood. For Vile, who was 13 when the country proclaimed independence, the yearning for freedom coincided perfectly with her adolescence. “It really influenced my life and was a good experience of change and more possibilities opening up to us,” she shared. Itagaki, on the other hand, carries fond memories of times spent in nature, recalling times spent in forests, at lakes and collecting mushrooms. 

The one thing they loved during their short stint here in India? “The warmth! Winters back home are cold and grey so it’s good to be in sunny India,” said Itagaki. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp