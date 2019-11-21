Sketching history

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an age where gadgets are an extension of limbs, how do you use a book to introduce kids to an important moment in history? Especially one that defined your country? Lithuanian author Jurga Vile found her answer in a graphic novel — illustrated by Lina Itagaki — which was first published towards the end of 2017 and will soon be published in other languages, including English. The author, who was present at the Bangalore Literature Festival, told CE the story was inspired by her father’s life and her grandmother’s diary from the time when Lithuania was occupied by Soviet Union.

“Many were sent to Siberia by the Soviet Union; kids, elderly, families. My father’s family was one of them and he spent five difficult years there,” she recalled.

Lina Itagaki (L), Jurga Vile

However, it wasn’t until she had her own kids that she realised she wanted the story to be a graphic novel.

And this led Vile to Itagaki, who worked for nine months to perfect the illustrations. The duo then mainly worked together over email and Skype having met once before the work started and on the day of the presentation post it was done.

Explaining their long-distance collaboration, she said she received two texts: One, the original text of the book and another that explains what had to be drawn. “Here the author and illustrator were different so that extra text helped,” she added.

Interestingly, while Vile has been writing since she was a child, Itagaki didn’t take to art until the age of

30. But their book, Siberian Haiku, they said, was a good beginning for them.

Having grown up in Lithuania and witnessing the situation first hand, the duo shared some distinct memories from their childhood. For Vile, who was 13 when the country proclaimed independence, the yearning for freedom coincided perfectly with her adolescence. “It really influenced my life and was a good experience of change and more possibilities opening up to us,” she shared. Itagaki, on the other hand, carries fond memories of times spent in nature, recalling times spent in forests, at lakes and collecting mushrooms.

The one thing they loved during their short stint here in India? “The warmth! Winters back home are cold and grey so it’s good to be in sunny India,” said Itagaki.