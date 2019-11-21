Home Cities Chennai

Soaking in the cheer

Christmas tunes played on the speaker at the Green Chillies restaurant of Hotel Ambica Empire in Vadapalani.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:30 AM

Guests and invitees were given tall, white chef hats, rubber gloves and aprons for the occasion  Debadatta Mallick

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

A table, bordered with marzipan, was filled with dried fruits like prunes, cashews, raisins, jujubes and candied ginger shavings. They formed a picture of Santa Claus next to the words Ambica Empire, written using chopped cashews. Bottles of gin, rum, wine and brandy were kept in between the ensemble, ready for guests to pour into their glasses.

Vice president of the hotel, PG Thulasiram waited eagerly for the arrival of the chief guests. “The cake-mixing ceremony is the season’s first celebration. It ensures happiness and prosperity to all,” he said. Just then Tamil comedian Robo Shankar, director Sasi and president of World AryaVysya Sabha, T Ramakrishna, walked into the hotel. Thulasiram felicitated both with bouquets of roses, then ushered them to the restaurant.

The staff members were anticipating the arrival of the guests and everything kicked into action the moment they entered. Guests and invitees were given tall, white chef hats, rubber gloves and aprons for the occasion. Upon Thulasiram’s call, everyone began pouring out the alcohol. A minute later, Robo Shankar, Sasi, Thulasiram, Ramakrishna and the food and beverage staff members of the hotel began mixing the dry fruits with alcohol. 

A roar of chatter and giggles could be heard as guests poured heaps of alcohol-coated dry fruits into the centre of the table. “Ambica Empire has always treated me like how I get treated at home. They are a family here and love to share the joy,” said Shankar, as he took a palm full of chopped dry fruits and poured it onto the metal table.

Thulasiram has been acquainted to the hotel for over 10 years and enjoys being a part of the cake-mixing ceremony every year. “The food is very homely and I have come to know the names of almost all the staff members. May this ceremony bring prosperity, brightness and happiness to everyone’s lives,” he said.

Comments

