The Wegun ‘dairies’ 

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Frothy, thick and refreshing — the unsweetened buttermilk served in a mud cup looks and tastes just like the regular one, but this milk is extracted from coconut meat. Similarly, other dairy products like flavoured milk and chocolates under the brand Wegun are also made of vegan variants. Wegun - Pure Plant Milk was started by husband-and-wife duo Umamaheswari and Jaya Surya two months back.

Six months ago, the couple had to cut down milk from their diet when their family doctor pointed out that Uma was lactose intolerant. In the process of trying out alternatives, the duo began developing a vegan lifestyle. “We attended a workshop by vegan practitioner Meena Agarwal at Earth Story store. She took us through the vegan diet, recipes and spreads. My husband and I slowly started experimenting in our kitchen. We enjoyed the taste and it went well with our body too. Now even our daughter has switched over to a vegan diet,” said Uma, a homemaker and a resident of Sithalapakkam.

Under Wegun, they offer milk variants extracted from almond, apricot, pistachio, cashew, walnut and oats. All are locally sourced and prepared at home. “I cannot end a meal without curd or yogurt. Finding alternatives for the two was difficult. Peanut milk was suggested for curd but I did not like its smell. We eventually settled for coconut and almond milk to make buttermilk and it’s amazing. Our menu also offers nut milkshakes and chocolate. Coquito, a Spanish drink in cinnamon flavour made of coconut milk, is a crowd-favourite,” said Uma whose husband also prepares a vegan latte, cappuccino, hot chocolate, and cold coffee.

The duo supplies out of their kitchen. All the drinks are available at the Earth Story store and they supply to vegan restaurant Tamu Tamu. They’re also in talks with Vegan Zeal in Puducherry and Auroville.



“We also use these milk variants to make sweets like carrot halwa. Healthy alternatives like brown sugar and dates are used to enhance the taste. Our products were well-received at a recently held conscious market in the city. Milk is packed in bottles of 200 ml and can go up to a litre based on client’s demand. More dairy alternatives will be introduced in future,” said Uma.



The products are priced from Rs 50 onwards. For details, call: 9791685824 or visit Instagram page: Wegun - Chennai