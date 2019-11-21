Two Nigerian students held for drug peddling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two Nigerian men studying in a private college in Kattankulathur, have been arrested by the Narcotics Intelligence bureau (NIB) for supplying ganja. Based on a tip-off, a team from NIB conducted a raid at their house in Urapakkam and found seven kilograms of ganja which was later seized.

They have been identified as Ayooluwa David Adebakin, studying third year BBA course, and Olugu Olisaaemeka Emmanuel, studying second year B.Sc. The duo were arrested and were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court in Kancheepuram. During investigation, it was revealed that the two students sold ganja in sachets to their friends in college.”They allegedly sneaked the drug in their backpacks and all their transactions were made online,” said the police officer.