Chennai cop on bike slips on pothole-ridden road, run over by garbage truck

When the accident happened, he was on his way from Vyasarpadi station to the MKB Nagar office. 

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo  
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The pathetic condition of city roads has claimed the life of a policeman now. A 44-year-old head constable was run over by a garbage truck after his bike fell into a pothole near the Mullai Nagar-SM Road junction.

The condition of the road on the stretch where the accident happened is dangerously bad, say motorists. 
It’s filled with gravel and sand, making it slippery, and is frequented by garbage trucks plying to the Kodungaiyur dumpyard.   

Palani Kumar, the deceased, was a 2003-batch policeman, and resident of St Thomas Mount. He was working as head constable at the Kodungaiyur police station, and a Level-II intelligence official for MKB Nagar and Vyasarpadi police stations. 

“At 11.45pm, when he was at the junction, his bike slipped over the gravel and went into the pothole. Palani lost control and fell on the road. A garbage truck ran over, crushing him to death,” said an investigating officer.

