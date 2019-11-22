Egmore eye hospital told not to fell 75 trees in premises

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has restrained the PWD and the management of the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Eye Hospital on Rukmini Lakshmipathy Road in Egmore, from cutting 75 fully-grown up trees on its premises. The second bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and C Saravanan granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from Capt P B Narayanan, a neighbour, on Thursday.

The bench directed the Additional Advocate General to file a report on the construction and the approvals obtained thereof.

Until the next date of hearing, the trees shall not be felled or cut and removed, the bench added and posted the matter for further hearing on December 2.