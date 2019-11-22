Jaipur train heist: Police say inter-State gang not involved, robbers belong to Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Railway Police claim to have identified the gang that robbed passengers on Chennai-Jaipur express and a suburban train on Tuesday. “This gang is from Chennai. The inter-State gang operating in Arakkonam - Jolarpettai section has no link with this incident. There are several cases pending against these suspects in Chennai,” said a senior GRP official.

On Tuesday, a gang of five to six men entered the Chennai - Jaipur weekly express at Basin Bridge. When the train was at the Basin - Ennore section, they robbed passengers of `10,000 cash, gold jewels worth `7.5 lakh and mobile phones at knife-point, in the sleeper class coaches. The men then pulled the emergency chain, jumped off at Wimco Nagar, and boarded the Gummidipundi-Chennai suburban train.

The Korukkupet GRP, which registered a case, has zeroed in on the accused, based on CCTV footage at stations.

Following the incident, police security has been tightened in the Chennai - Gummidipundi section. “Law and order police from five police stations have been asked to monitor the railway tracks between Korkkupet and Gummidipundi from 5 pm till late night,” added the police official. The RPF also deployed additional police beat in trains operated from Central during evening hours.