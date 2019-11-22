Part of Chennai since 2011, yet roads here cry for authorities’ notice

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite becoming part of Chennai Corporation in 2011, most roads at Ambattur are in a state of neglect for eight years. Express takes a look at road conditions at Ambattur and nearby areas like Pudur, Ambattur OT, Thirumullavoyal, Ambattur Estate, Cholambedu, Menambedu, Kallikuppam and Mannurpet.

Though Chennai Tiruvallur High Road has been maintained in a relatively better manner, interior roads are in a deplorable condition what with craters abound. After rain, motorists meet with accidents while trying to avoid these. Menambedu Main Road at Mannurpet and Balaji Nagar main road are two such areas.

The former is the primary road to reach SIDCO industrial estate. When Express visited the spot on Thursday, it was riddled with potholes and full of muddy water. “Accidents regularly happen here as people from other areas are not familiar with the road. This road was dug to lay sewage pipes, but has not been relaid for more than eight months,” said Selvam, a truck driver.

Similarly, many lorries commute through Balaji Nagar main road. The road houses more than 200 small-scale manufacturing units and was filled with potholes.