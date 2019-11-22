Home Cities Chennai

Police inspector gets 2 yrs in jail for forcing complainant to pay bribe

When two parties involved came to a compromise, cop stalled deal demanding `30 lakh

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A police inspector has been sentenced to two years in jail and to pay a fine of `2000 for forcing a complainant to pay a bribe of `10 lakh when the officer was serving in crime branch of Chennai Police in 2010. B Senthil Kumar was booked on corruption charges after an internal enquiry by a senior officer found he had forced one V Selvam to pay the bribe. 

According to prosecution, the official abused his authority and made Selvam deposit the bribe in the account of his father-in-law. The official was handling a cheating case filed by Selvam against one Ramamoorthy as the latter deferred payment to the tune of `1.59 cr relating to a business transaction.
However, the accused had come forward to transfer a property in lieu of pending sum. The inspector was allegedly stalling the transfer of the property demanding Selvam to pay him `30 lakh.
Selvam deposited `10 lakh in the bank account of Senthil Kumar’s father-in-law. He subsequently filed a complaint with Chennai police commissioner alleging that Senthil Kumar had received the bribe from him and also insisting him to pay `20 lakh more.

An Additional Commissioner of Police conducted internal enquiry and found that the financial transactions had indeed taken place.
Based on the report, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption booked Senthil Kumar and his father-in-law M Brahmanandam, a retired postal department employee, under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The father-in-law was later discharged from the case by the trial court in 2015.

Defence counsel argued that the complainant had filed a false complaint against the police inspector since the officer was preventing Selvam grabbing a property. He argued that Selvam was trying to grab a property of a close relative of the accused in the cheating case.
Regarding bank transactions, counsel argued that it pertained to a loan taken by police inspector’s father in-law from Selvam.

J Omprakash, Judge of Special Court dealing Prevention of Corruption Act Cases, said the   prosecution had proved the charges against Senthil Kumar beyond doubt. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp