Apprenticeship Act flouted openly by firms?

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Are private and public sector units in Tamil Nadu adhering to the rules of Apprenticeship Act?

As per the amended act, any private or public sector unit with a workforce of more than 40, has been mandated to engage apprentices, who would constitute 2.5% to 10% of the workforce.

However, many private sector and state government departments have failed to implement it. As per Labour and Employment department sources, it is obligatory on the part of employers, both, in public and private sector establishments, to engage apprentices in the band of 2.5% to 10% of the workers. However, many organizations, including state government departments, have failed to do so.

As per information available with Express, only 2,582 establishments are implementing the Apprenticeship Training Act with 9,054 apprentices. Contribution of state government undertakings is poor.

It was learnt that a letter was addressed to 11 secretaries of the state departments by the chief secretary in August this year, to abide by Apprenticeship norms. Sources said while only the Transport department has till now taken action, other government agencies are yet to act.

This also comes as Government of India’s NAPS, a scheme worth `10,000 crore, launched three years ago, is yet to take off. Under the scheme, the Centre allocated `10,000 crore to be reimbursed as stipend to NAPS at the rate of 25% of stipend or a maximum of `1,500 per apprentice. But due to lack of participation not much of the fund is utilised.

The chief secretary has urged the state secretaries to take effective steps to engage apprentices in the public sector undertakings.